- Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has ordered an independent review to ensure strong controls on police technology use.
- The review follows Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming’s resignation after allegations of porn found on his work computer.
- Police devices are governed by strict instructions, with personal use limited and web interactions logged and filtered.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has ordered a review to ensure police have “sufficiently strong controls” to prevent or detect the misuse of police technology and equipment for non-work-related purposes.
The review was ordered on Monday, with police saying it will be done independently and within as quick a timeframe as possible.
“I want to ensure robust mechanisms are in place to safeguard police systems from inappropriate use and to detect instances of inappropriate use,” Chambers said.
“I expect to receive a report outlining opportunities to enhance the security of police systems and defend against attempts to access inappropriate content.”