It comes after Police Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming resigned after allegations porn was found on his work computer.

The alleged pornography found on his computer is being assessed as potentially objectionable material, the Herald understands.

Currently, the use of police devices, including laptops and cell phones, and access to police-held information is governed by strict ‘Police Instructions’.

Police conduct checks on individual devices if and when concerns are raised.

Personal use of police technology is limited and users must agree to abide by police values and standards of behaviour when using their devices.

Generally, police devices are blocked from accessing categories of websites and services that are illegal or banned or those that could adversely affect police ICT systems.

Other websites which are categorised as potentially hosting unwanted or offensive material require the user to agree the interaction is necessary and in line with the police code of conduct.

There are some exemptions for police staff whose work requires access to content that is blocked on most police devices, such as for investigative purposes.

All web interactions from the police network are logged and pass through a web filter.

McSkimming had been suspended since December while under criminal investigation by the police, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), on allegations related to a separate matter.

The nature of the original allegations against McSkimming, which led to his suspension, cannot be reported for legal reasons.