The nature of the original allegations against McSkimming, which led to his suspension, cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Now it has been revealed multiple properties McSkimming is listed as owning have been sold or are for sale.

A property listing for a Waikanae property he owns with his wife is priced at $595,000, having earlier been bought for $605,000 in 2023.

The listing states “with a motivated vendor, we need to sell!”

Another listing for a different Waikanae property of his, which asked for buyer enquiries over $715,000, is now updated as sold.

In January, McSkimming’s lawyers said he was cooperating with the police and expected to “resume his duties” after being cleared by the investigation into the original complaint.

However he resigned suddenly after being confronted with allegations of a “very serious nature”.

“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended,” Police Minister Mark Mitchell said.

“The Policing Act is very clear: A Deputy Commissioner of Police must be a ‘fit and proper’ person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming’s fitness for office.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, flanked by Deputy Commisioners Tania Kura and Jevon McSkimming on 15 February, 2023. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

“When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming’s resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable.”

Mitchell did not reveal the nature of the new allegations.

However the Herald earlier revealed that detectives investigating the original complaint against McSkimming allegedly discovered pornographic material on one of his electronic work devices.

It is understood that the material is being assessed as to whether or not it could be classified as objectionable, which could lead to criminal charges.

The alleged pornographic material was not relevant to the original complaint, but was evidence to start a new investigation.

McSkimming then resigned after the existence of the alleged pornographic material was disclosed to him.

- With reporting by Jared Savage

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.