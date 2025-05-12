Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming has resigned. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming has resigned after being on suspension for months amid “very serious” allegations.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell today confirmed via a statement that McSkimming has resigned “with immediate effect”.

The Herald revealed in December that McSkimming, the second-most powerful police officer in the country, was on leave pending separate investigations. The nature of the allegations could not be reported.

Mitchell said McSkimming had resigned before he could be dismissed, revealing Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had been about to consider recommending to the Governor-General to remove McSkimming.

“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended,” Mitchell said.