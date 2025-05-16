WorkSafe issued a shutdown notice after a scene examination the next day and a month later, attended the scene with an engineering expert.
The expert concluded it was likely the bridging of the relay contributed to the incident, stating the lack of well-tried safety principles such as having no electrical protection for the circuit, as well as the number of parts by which failure could lead to a dangerous state, resulted in a performance level that did not meet minimum requirements.
The expert found other issues with the machine, including a non-compliant guard, its emergency stop design and its location.
Baker Boys also engaged an expert who concluded the design of the safety architecture of the control system did not follow basic safety principles and as such, the machine did not achieve even the most basic level of safety architecture.
Pye said it had taken several remedial steps and made improvements since the incident, accepting that the work carried out in March 2021 was not in accordance with its standards.
Companies failed to identify risks
The summary of facts said the risk was an inadequately guarded machine, including a sensor that had been bypassed, which exposed the victim to the moving parts of the machine when clearing a blockage.
WorkSafe acting regional manager Darren Handforth said bypassing a safety sensor and not reinstating it “is bad enough, but for a worker to then lose half their arm as a result is horrific”.
“For its part, Baker Boys’ risk assessment was inadequate, and its machine guarding did not meet standards.
“Workers should not be suffering harm like this in 2025, and businesses must manage their risks.”
