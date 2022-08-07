Fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport early this morning. Photo / File

Fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport early this morning - with passengers being told to expect delays and cancellations.

The airport issued an update on the situation at 5.40am, advising that fog restrictions were in place.

No domestic regional flights or international flights have been delayed or cancelled due to fog at this stage.

We are experiencing fog at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations are expected. For the latest flight information visit https://t.co/sXzDxizDqH. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 7, 2022

However, authorities at the terminal alerted passengers on Twitter that "delays and cancellations are expected."

Anyone due to travel in or out of Auckland is advised to check with their respective airline for more information and to keep checking the flight information section of the airport's website in case of any delays or cancellation notifications.

The MetService is forecasting morning fog for the City of Sails and then a few showers from this afternoon, turning into rain this evening.

Light winds are also forecast.

A temperature high of 17C is on the cards and an overnight low of 10C.