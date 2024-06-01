People are being evacuated due to a wildfire in Canterbury as firefighters battle at least five other fires in the eastern South Island.

The fires have been difficult to control due to strong winds, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said.

Residents in Broomfield, north of Christchurch, were being evacuated from Racecourse Rd east of Mt Brown Rd.

The Hurunui District Council said there was a welfare centre at the Tin Shed/Pavilion at Amberley Domain on Douglas Rd.

The fire in Broomfield, just out of Amberley, has engulfed an old woolshed, several other sheds and a hedge, Fenz said.

Springfield residents, west of Christchurch, were also on notice, with people on Rubicon Rd south of Midland Rd told to prepare to evacuate. Police would tell people whether they needed to leave.

Firefighters battling a fire in the McKenzie Country, Canterbury today. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Fenz has asked people to stay away from the fires “to allow us to work safely to bring these fires under control”.

As well as these two areas, there were also fires in Waipara, Selwyn, the McKenzie Country and Shannon, west of Dunedin.

MetService had forecast northwesterly winds for Canterbury today.

Fenz is urging people across the South Island not to start any fires outdoors today due to the wind.

Meanwhile, in the North Island, two fires have ripped through buildings in Auckland this morning.

Residents in Favona, South Auckland, were told to keep their doors and windows shut as thick smoke billowed from a blaze at a car wreckers.

Police said the fire broke out in an industrial building just after 10.30am.

Several surrounding roads are closed, with traffic diversions in place.