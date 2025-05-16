Advertisement
Terrified driver travels 3km with man on bonnet in Pakuranga incident, man on the run

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The woman's horror commute happened on Pakuranga Rd in the early hours. Image / Google Maps

A woman claims she drove about 3km with a man on her bonnet after he leapt on her car and attempted to get into it during her early commute.

The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, told the Herald that she was on her way to work at around 6.05am on Thursday when the “scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life” occurred.

She said the man was on her car for around “seven to eight minutes tops”.

As she drove past Farm Cove Intermediate School, she said she could see a man standing in the middle of the road.

“All I saw, because it was very dark at that time of the morning... was this figure standing in the middle of the road.”

She said she stopped because she thought it was a person was walking across the road.

“He went straight to my passenger door, front door, and tried to get in the car.”

The woman said she was very lucky because she locked her car doors “religiously” before she set off on her journey for safety.

“Even if my husband’s in the car with me, I still lock the doors, you know, and just as well I did.

“That’s what the scary thing was, was thinking about what could have been.”

The woman said that because he couldn’t get in her car, he got on her bonnet while she drove around a roundabout at the bottom of Glenmore.

She said she was trying to “get him to sort of slide off the bonnet, but that didn’t work”.

The woman said she stopped about four times with her foot on the brake, hard.

The woman told the Herald she was trying to “dislodge him from the front, but I couldn’t and the whole time he’s kind of looking at me and sort of saying, you know, ‘please, please’.”

She said at one stage he said, “My life’s in danger”.

“Then in the next breath, he said, ‘Oh, I’ve got six kids’.”

She said the man was loud enough to hear him through the closed windows.

“At one stage going up, Glenmore, in my rear vision mirror, I spotted a sort of a work vehicle coming up behind me, so I wound my window down and put my hand up, like, stop, but he didn’t, he just passed me.”

The woman said that by the time she got to the top of Glenmore, she phoned 111 and started talking with police, while the man was still on the bonnet.

The woman told the police where she was located so they could help.

She said she got down to the corner of Ti Rakau Drive and Pakuranga Road when the man told her he was going to get off, “So he slid off the bonnet.”

She confirmed that the man was not hurt during the ordeal and came to her window and said, “Thank you.”

“I thought, what’s he thanking me for? I did everything I could to dislodge him from my bonnet.”

The woman said the police asked her where the man went, and she said “he’s on this corner, but he’s now approaching another car, and at that stage my light went green, so I left and drove very scared going to work.”

The woman said the policeman rang her and said that the man got into another car.

She was concerned that the other person may not have had their doors locked. “I just hope that that driver is OK.”

“That made me think even more like what if my car was unlocked, you know what, and I just didn’t want to go there,” she said.

She drove to work because she was too scared to turn around, she said.

The woman said since the incident, she has been “a nervous wreck” and changed the route she takes to drive to work from now on.

The woman made a post to her local Facebook page to urge women to keep their car doors locked at all times.

The police said they received a report at 6.11am on Thursday, May 15 of a male acting suspiciously.

Police said there was no report of any threats or damage to the complainant’s vehicle.

“The male got off the vehicle on Pakuranga Road and was reported to have been picked up by another vehicle.”

Police said they attended and carried out extensive area enquiries but were unable to locate the male or the vehicle he got into.

