Water tragedies: Two people die in water-related incidents in North Island

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1.30pm. Photo / NZME

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1.30pm. Photo / NZME

Two people have died in water-related incidents in the North Island today.

Police have confirmed a man has died at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland this afternoon.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

Less than an hour earlier, a person died following a water-related incident in Kapiti.

In a statement, police confirmed a woman had died following a water-related incident at Waikanae Beach.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1.30pm and police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

Today's deaths take the number of fatalities in the water to five since Thursday.