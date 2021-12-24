Water Safety NZ chief urges Kiwis to stay safe in wake of recent drownings

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Flynn Parker

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is reminding Kiwis to stay safe this summer as they hit the beaches, lakes and rivers this holiday season.

There were two water incidents over the space of a few hours in Canterbury yesterday - including a child's suspected drowning at a community pool, and a missing 18-year-old swimmer at a river.

A man died from a water incident at Cape Palliser this morning. Earlier on Thursday, a man's body was pulled from the water of the Wellington Harbour near the Boat Shed.

The two deaths followed just two days after 23-year-old Jack Skellett's body was retrieved from the Wellington Harbour after he failed to return home from a kayaking trip that started in Petone on Monday.

A third body had been retrieved from Wellington's water on Wednesday - the third incident in three days.

WSNZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard says too many New Zealanders are still drowning.

"It is the time of year and unfortunately we do see a spike in preventable drownings. These losses are tragedies, we just have to keep educating people," he says.

The search for a missing swimmer at the Waimakariri River continues today, focusing on an area around a rope swing where the person was last seen. Photo / Kurt Bayer

"While we want everyone to enjoy the summer break, there have been five preventable drowning deaths on average over the past five summer holiday periods... It is all about being prepared. We need to know what our own limits are."

"We want people to get outdoors, but also ensure everyone comes home."



"WSNZ wants zero drowning fatalities this holiday period and we need everyone to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of those they care for if we are to avoid drowning fatalities this summer."



WSNZ's drowning statistics show the high-risk groups are: men; adults boating; young people swimming; and Asian, Māori and Pasifika people fishing.



On a per-capita basis, New Zealand's preventable fatal drowning rate is 1.62 per 100,000.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard says too many New Zealanders are still drowning. Photo / Supplied

This rate has been steady for the past five years.

Drowning in New Zealand is the leading cause of recreational death and the second highest cause of death by unintentional injury for people under 25 years of age.



"Too many lives are needlessly lost, and families devastated. It doesn't need to be this way.



"Our frontline rescue services Surf Lifesaving NZ and Coastguard NZ are bracing themselves for a busy summer, but everyone can play a part by thinking about water safety. People just need to remember some key water safety rules for safe play in the water," Gerrard says.

Be prepared – Check the weather forecast, marine conditions; know the local environment, safe swimming spots; set rules for safe play; use safe and well-maintained equipment.

Look out for yourself and others - Always supervise children around water and keep children under 5 within arm's reach; never swim alone. Swim between the flags at the beach and make sure everyone on board the boat is wearing a well-fitted lifejacket.

Be aware of the dangers - The water will be cold. If it's a surf beach, it's a rip beach.

Know your limits - Challenge yourself within your abilities and skill level; know what you can and can't do in the water.

WSNZ says underestimating the risks and overestimating ability are the biggest mistakes people make when they're in the water.



"New Zealanders love to play in the water, but there is always a risk. We all need to be aware of and think, for a few minutes, about water safety before heading to the water. It could save your or your loved one's lives.



"Be prepared, know the risks and your limits, and watch out for yourself and others," Gerrard says.