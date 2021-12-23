Grieving dad pays emotional tribute to 5yo daughter who died at Christchurch pool

A child died in a suspected drowning at Waltham Summer Pool on Waltham Rd, Sydenham on Wednesay. Photo / Google

The grieving father of a young girl who died in a suspected drowning at a Christchurch pool has paid tribute to his daughter, saying there's nothing he can do to bring her back.

The 5-year-old was pulled unresponsive from the water at Waltham Swimming Pool in Sydenham on Wednesday.

It's understood she was found by two siblings.

It was one of two emergency water incidents in Christchurch that day. A teenager disappeared after jumping into the Waimakariri River. A search for the missing swimmer has resumed this morning.

A Givealittle page set up for the family of the 5-year-old girl who died in the pool says her two siblings were the ones who found her in the water.

"Just three days before Christmas and in a terrible accident at Christchurch's Waltham Pool, a 5-year-old child lost her life," the Givealittle post reads.

"Two of her siblings found her so you can imagine the pain and trauma they must be experiencing. As the family face the worst possible nightmare, they will need financial support to lessen the load of what they are already facing."

And in an emotional post yesterday, the girl's father said it was a very sad day for him and his family.

"It hurts me so hard for me doing this she was only 5 year old an she gone from me an i can't do nothing about [it] to bring her back to me an my family i love her so much but i know she gone to safe place [sic]."

A woman told Stuff she was at the pool reading a book. As her children and two of their friends were in the pool when she heard a woman yelling "help my granddaughter, help my granddaughter".

"I saw a man lifting her granddaughter out of the water, but I knew when I saw her being taken out of the water, she was gone. She was so lifeless."

The man lay the girl on the ground beside the pool as the grandmother was waving her arms screaming for help, Stuff reported.

She estimated it was about a minute until a lifeguard arrived and began CPR as the grandmother yelled "save her, save her".

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Waltham Swimming Pool at 2.45pm after reports that a child had been found unresponsive.

"CPR was carried out, however tragically the child was unable to be revived. Inquiries into the circumstances are underway."

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also called to the scene.

At least four ambulances were at the scene, along with three police vehicles.

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Flynn Parker

Major search for missing swimmer in Canterbury's Waimakariri River resumes

Meanwhile, a major search for a missing swimmer who disappeared after jumping into the Waimakariri River on Wednesday has resumed.

A police spokesperson told the Herald police have resumed their search today, although this is shoreline-based only.

Police said emergency services were notified at 7.10pm that a person had failed to surface after jumping into the river.

An extensive search and rescue operation has been underway since then, involving police, the rescue helicopter, Coast Guard and Surf Lifesaving.

Flynn Parker was at the scene said there were around three to four police cars and two ambulances involved in the rescue at the popular rope swing site.

"A helicopter came in very swiftly and was searching for two hours back and forth in the trees. Around four boats, including the harbour master and kayaks, etc, all were looking in the water."

He said volunteers joined the search and police watched from the side.

"We didn't know anything was happening until the helicopter came swiftly in and hovered very low to the ground, that was around 7.15-7.30pm."

He said kayaks, boats and a bunch of people on little orange boats had been searching for the swimmer near the rope swing.