Police to suspend search for missing swimmer at Canterbury river

A helicopter hovers over the Waimakariri River in Canterbury after a swimmer disappeared after failing to surface following jumping in the river. Photo / Flynn Parker

The wait for the family of a swimmer missing in Canterbury's Waimakariri River goes on as police suspended their search until after Christmas.

A teenage man entered Waimakariri River north of Christchurch just after 7pm on Wednesday and did not resurface.

He dived in the water on the south bank of the river just east of the Main North Rd bridge with a friend at around 7.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "There are no plans for further search activity tomorrow at this stage."

The police dive squad joined the river searches this morning after Coastguard, helicopter, private jetboats, kayaks, surf lifesavers, and shore searches came up empty last night.

Mike Jackson, of Canterbury Police land search and rescue team, said the young man was in Christchurch visiting friends.

He said water currents were proving a challenge for the divers and searchers.

Local man Flynn Parker was at the scene last night and said it happened at a popular rope swing site.

"A helicopter came in very swiftly and was searching for two hours back and forth in the trees," he said.

"Around four boats, including the harbour master and kayaks, etc, all were looking in the water."

He said kayaks, boats and a bunch of people on little orange boats had been searching for the swimmer near the rope swing.

"Not looking very hopeful, sadly."

Wednesday's event came just four hours after a tragedy at the city's Waltham pool.

In that incident, emergency services were called at 2.45pm after reports a child had been found unresponsive.

CPR was carried out on the child at the scene.

But police confirmed that "tragically the child was unable to be revived".