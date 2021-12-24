Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Flying fox incident at Shelly Beach, Kaipara leaves woman critically injured

Quick Read
The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the patient to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the patient to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

NZ Herald

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a flying fox incident.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent just after 7pm last night to Shelly Beach on the Kaipara Harbour to assist a woman in her 30s.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said the woman had suffered a flying fox accident.

She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

St John confirmed they attended the incident and the woman had critical injuries. A spokesperson said the accident had occurred in a "paddock" near the peninsula.