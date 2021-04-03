Watch: Video shows police pouncing on motorcycle stunt mob in Auckland

Watch the moment police arrested multiple motorcyclists at Te Irirangi Drive following a mass ride event on Saturday. Video / TikTok

Dramatic video appears to show police pouncing on members of a mass ride dirt bike group.

Police arrested six people and impounded 10 motorcycles in Auckland yesterday.

Cops leapt from the side of the service station. Some riders got away but others were caught, according to the video. Photo / TikTok

Witnesses previously said about 60 motorcycles were pulling wheelies and doing burnouts along East Auckland's Tamaki Drive.

Video posted to TikTok appeared to show police apprehending a group of bikers at a Z petrol station in Ōtara.

Police emerge from the side and rush at members of the group.

Some of the riders appeared to get away but others were detained.

A still from video purportedly showing the moments police arrested multiple dirt bike riders in Auckland. Photo / TikTok

Counties Manukau road policing manager Kay Lane said police responded to several calls yesterday in relation to a large group of dirt bikes and other vehicles.

She said further action was likely against those involved and police had CCTV footage to review in relation to the event.

"These riders showed a complete disregard for other motorists and placed themselves and others at risk."

As well as the six arrests, several infringements were issued from yesterday's mass ride.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience and we want to reassure the community that we don't tolerate offending on our roads," Lane said.

It is not the first time a large group of motorcyclists have taken to Auckland's streets to perform bold stunts over a long weekend.

Over Waitangi Day weekend in early February 6, a mob was filmed pulling wheelies and doing burnouts in the Waterview Tunnel, the Southern Motorway and other roads.

Footage emerged of one rider, wearing no helmet or protective gear, pulling a wheelie on a dirt bike for more than 12 minutes, some of it through the entire 4.2km length of Waterview Tunnel.

A separate video showed a group of riders without helmets - one of them shirtless and astride a quad bike - travelling en masse down Mt Roskill's Richardson Rd.

A rider performs stunts on the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Via video

One person was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after the Waitangi weekend stunts.

Lane said police were still investigating the Waitangi Day bike ride.

At the time, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff condemned the behaviour on the city's roads.

"This sort of reckless and idiotic behaviour puts the health and safety of the community at risk and those responsible need to be held accountable," Goff said.