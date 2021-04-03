Tsunami sirens to be tested in Auckland at midday - no need to panic

Auckland's tsunami sirens will be tested at midday today, Easter Sunday.
Auckland's emergency management team is urging people not to panic when the sirens sound, and reminding them they don't have to do anything.
The test is a routine done twice a year at the change of daylight saving.
People are not required to do anything when they hear the siren sound at midday today.
During the test, the sirens may sound a number of times for a maximum of 10 minutes.
"During the testing there is no cause for alarm and no action is required by the public," Auckland Emergency Management general manager Kate Crawford said.
"After the recent swarm of strong earthquakes, it's a timely reminder to Aucklanders living in "at-risk" areas to always be prepared and have a plan."
In the event of a real tsunami, the sirens would be used alongside emergency mobile alerts, as well as official warnings on radio, TV and social media.