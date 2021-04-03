Car stuck in orchard crates 10 metres off ground after driver flees police in Hastings

Car lodged in Hastings orchard crates after police pursuit. Video / Kristy Hall

A car ended up lodged in a Hastings orchard's stacking crates 10 metres above the ground after fleeing from police.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Karamu Rd, Mayfair, about 12.30am on Sunday.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop for police after it was spotted driving at speed on the wrong side of Karamu Rd, Hastings.

The car fled down Karamu Rd, before hitting a patch of gravel at the base of the railway lines, becoming "airborne", according to police.

A police spokeswoman said the car went over a fence and crashed into the stack of fruit bins.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the car landed about 10 metres off the ground in a stack of orchard crates.

Police said officers were not pursuing at the time of the crash.

"Our crews assisted with the extrication of the occupant," the Fenz spokesman said.

The male driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Two fire trucks from Hastings, as well as the Serious Crash Unit, attended the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

One person also sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Waiohiki, Hastings, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the roundabout of the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Links Rd, about 1.12pm.

Two fire trucks from Napier and one from Hastings attended the scene.