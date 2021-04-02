Website of the Year

Lou's printer ink costs him $4800 a litre. The Havelock North man has decided to take on big Brother

Lou Klinkhamer is concerned about the price and environmental impact of printer ink cartridges. Photo / Warren Buckland

Shannon Johnstone
Reporter

Lou Klinkhamer is taking on the printer ink giants.

He's done the maths and reckons his printer ink now costs him $4800 a litre, or, in Klinkhamer's terms, more than $18,000 a gallon.

Ink cartridges

