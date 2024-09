New Zealand's child poverty targets set by the Labour government have not been met and Phillip Mehrtens has been reunited with his family after being held captive for 19.5 months.

The body of missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill has been found after a week-long search, with his death referred to the Coroner.

Police said they were notified by a member of the public yesterday afternoon that they’d found a body near Upper Hutt’s Birchville Dam.

Formal identification has confirmed Hill’s identity and his body has been removed from the scene.

Bret Hill's body was found near Upper Hutt's Birchville Dam on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Police have thanked those who helped during the search for Hill and offered their sympathies to his family and friends.