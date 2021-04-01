Maaka Hakiwai stabbing: Man found guilty of manslaughter in case of Hastings teen's murder in Melbourne

Emotional moment where men break down in tears in funeral haka for a stabbing victim. Video / Daily Mail

Joshua Horton, the man charged with the death of Hastings teen Maaka Hakiwai in Melbourne in 2019 has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Maaka Hakiwai, originally from Hastings in the Hawke's Bay, was 17 years old when he was stabbed to death in Kings Park, Melbourne, in September 2019.

His older brother Nathaniel was stabbed too. The pair were just metres from home, waiting for a bus, when a car pulled up and two passengers came out to take Nathaniel's Philadelphia 76ers cap from him.

The boy ended up dying in a confrontation over the hat, which was reportedly worth $50.

Horton, 20, was charged with murder and accused of stabbing Maaka in the heart and Nathaniel in the leg twice.

The brothers were inseparable. Nate, left, and Maaka. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings teen was taken to hospital but died from blood loss.

On Tuesday, Horton was found not guilty of murder by a jury in Melbourne. The jury found him guilty of two charges of manslaughter and intention to cause serious injury.

Horton's pre-sentence hearing has been scheduled for June 21.

VERDICT: Joshua Horton has been found NOT GUILTY of murdering Kings Park teen Maaka Hakiwai in 2019. He’s been found GUILTY of the alternative charge of manslaughter. Horton stabbed the 17 yr old & his brother after his mates tried to steal a baseball cap. @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/hiAs8s5tbN — Jayde Vincent (@JaydeVincent) March 30, 2021

At the time of the tragedy, witnesses described seeing "several thugs" speed off in a car as the two boys screamed for help.

The Hakiwai brothers were raised on the Gold Coast by parents Stirling and Karli Hakiwai and were in Melbourne helping the family relocate.

Maaka Hakiwai was fatally stabbed in Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Stirling and Karli told Daily Mail Australia: "Maaka and Nate were not only brothers they were best friends."

"They did everything together, born less than a year apart. The boys were inseparable and loved by all who knew them.

The Hakiwai family. Photo / GoFundMe

"Both boys had immense love for their family, were devoted brothers and protectors of their two younger sisters."

The couple also delivered a heartbreaking message to their son: "Maaka our baby boy, pure evil has taken you from us at 17 years young. Your brother and best mate Nate continues to fight in hospital.

"We love you our son, brother, grandson, nephew & our dear friend. Fly high baby boy we love you more than words can express."