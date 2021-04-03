Avondale shooting: Man suffers serious injuries, taken to hospital

Police were called to Blockhouse Bay Rd, Avondale, after a shooting was reported. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A suspected shooting in Avondale overnight left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to an address in Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale, just before 2:30am.

"It was reported that a man had suffered injuries from a firearm," a police spokeswoman said.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The road is closed while a scene examination is completed and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Police said investigations were ongoing.