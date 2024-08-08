The second row is also packed with experience as James Tucker (69) and Laghlan McWhannell (34) combine for 103 provincial caps.

In the loose forwards, University representative Oli Mathis will make his provincial debut at openside flanker.

Mathis will be flanked by Malachi Wrampling at blindside flanker and Patrick McCurran in the eight jersey.

McCurran makes his long-awaited return to provincial rugby after tearing his Achilles during training midway through the 2023 season.

Co-captain Xavier Roe has been named at halfback and will combine with Manu Samoa first five-eighths D’Angelo Leuila to form an exciting halves pairing.

In the midfield, Waikato has named another long serving combination of second five-eighths Quinn Tupaea (38) and centre Bailyn Sullivan (60), with 98 provincial caps between them.

Māori All Black Josh Moorby has been named at fullback to make his Waikato debut, having played for the Waikato Under-19 side many years ago.

Gideon Wrampling has been named on the left wing and completing the outside backs trio is Hamilton Marist 2024 Breweries Shield champion Newton Tudreu, who returns to the Waikato squad for the first time since 2019.

Plenty of firepower has been named in the reserves to provide impact when called upon.

These players are Pita Anae-Ah Sue, co-captain Ayden Johnstone, Solomone Tukuafu, Tai Cribb, Quintony Ngatai, Taha Kemara and Austin Anderson.

Hautapu loose forward Andrew Smith is in line to make his Waikato debut from the bench.

Waikato take on the Bay of Plenty Steamers in game two of the double headers at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon, following the FPC clash. Kickoff is 4.35pm.

Waikato round one squad:

1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

2. Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia (University)*

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. James Tucker (Hamilton Marist)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (Hautapu)

6. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

7. Oli Mathis (University)*

8. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys) – Co-Captain

10. D’Angelo Leuila (Fraser Tech)

11. Gideon Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Quinn Tupaea (Hamilton Old Boys)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Newton Tudreu (Hamilton Marist)

15. Josh Moorby (Te Awamutu Sports)*

16. Pita Anae-Ah Sue (Hautapu)

17. Ayden Johnstone (Hautapu) – Co-Captain

18. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys)

19. Tai Cribb (Hamilton Marist)

20. Andrew Smith (Hautapu)*

21. Quintony Ngatai (Hautapu)

22. Taha Kemara (Te Awamutu Sports)

23. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports)

* = Waikato Debut