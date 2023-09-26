University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp will be in Hamilton in October. Photo / Supplied

The Chiefs Rugby Club has selected a promising group of young talent to attend the University of Waikato Chiefs Under 18 Development Camp.

A key part of the pathway to professional rugby, the Super Rugby Under 18 camps provide an opportunity for players to be exposed to the environment, expectations and management staff that will be a part of their journey to achieving their goals.

The week-long camp will have the Chiefs Country players selected assemble at St Paul’s Collegiate for an immersive learning experience. They will then have the chance to apply these learnings in games against the Blues U18 sides.

Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said: “We have been impressed by the commitment that each of these players have shown within their respective schools, clubs and provincial teams.

“Due to provincial age-group rugby being played at the moment, we have named the Chiefs U18 selection quite late this year. We wanted to ensure that all players had the ability to stake their claim while they represented their provinces.”

All Blacks Gallagher Chiefs who have attended the camp include Sam Cane, Emoni Narawa, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea and Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Samipeni Finau, a past attendee of the camps, impressed this season on debut for the All Blacks. Photo / photosport.nz

“All of the selected players have the ability to be future Gallagher Chiefs and this camp will give them the additional tools to help set them up for that,” said Currie.

The University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp will run from October3-7.

University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp attendees (last name, first name, school/club, province):

Bailey, Wiremu, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Boynton, Nichaiah, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Chandler, Hohepa, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Cribb, Kaea, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Curulala, Wesley, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Draiva, Judah, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Dunn, Ryan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Eti, Dylan, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato Rugby Union

Fale, Micah, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Gallon, Jack, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Guerin, Olly, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Hadley, Will, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union

Hana, Kurtis, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Jackson, Conrad, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union

Johnstone, Noah, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Kama, David, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

King, Halen, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Kunawave, Maloni, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Kupita, Faauma, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Lagalaga-Slade, Daniel, Manurewa Rugby Football Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Leaso, Lachaunce, Karaka Rugby Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Lewai, David, Taupo nui a Tia College, King Country Rugby Football Union

Lunjevich, Rangiwai, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Ma’u Hinkes, Apai, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Mathieson, Hone, Te Kuiti High School, King Country Rugby Football Union

Mathis, Oli, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Maxwell, Hunter, Waiuku College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

McEwan, Christian, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

McPherson, Liam, Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club, Waikato Rugby Union

Mitchell, Brooke, Whakarewarewa Rugby Football Club, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Monks, Landen, Tauranga Boys’' College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Morunga, Lenz, Manurewa Rugby Football Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Neilson, Brayden, New Plymouth Boys High School, Taranaki Rugby Football Union

Nu’u, Chris, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Palmer, Raharuhi, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Putoko, Caelys Paul, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Rounds, Harold, Rotorua Boys High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Rusk, Jack, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union

Setitaia, Thomas, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Sinton, Charlie, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Spratley, Aidan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Stevens, Lachlan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Sturm, Liam, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Swann, Mitchell, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Sykes, Preston, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union

Tapara, Kaleb, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato Rugby Union

Taumatiene, Joey, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union

Ticklepenny, Daniel, Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club, Waikato Rugby Union

Vakasioula, Aisake, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Vake, Nganatatafu, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Van Der Heyden, Liam, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Veatupu Vaea, Tevita, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union

Waitai-Haenga, Hiraka, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union

Players to attend day 2 of camp:

Gibbs, Aaron, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Pender, Jimmy, Greerton Marist Rugby Club, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Players unavailable due to injury: Ravudi, Sairusi McCarthy, Tom, Morey, Flynn, Hodgson, Tama, Patuama, Wyndham, Te Huia, Nickolai.









