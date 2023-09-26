The Chiefs Rugby Club has selected a promising group of young talent to attend the University of Waikato Chiefs Under 18 Development Camp.
A key part of the pathway to professional rugby, the Super Rugby Under 18 camps provide an opportunity for players to be exposed to the environment, expectations and management staff that will be a part of their journey to achieving their goals.
The week-long camp will have the Chiefs Country players selected assemble at St Paul’s Collegiate for an immersive learning experience. They will then have the chance to apply these learnings in games against the Blues U18 sides.
Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said: “We have been impressed by the commitment that each of these players have shown within their respective schools, clubs and provincial teams.
“Due to provincial age-group rugby being played at the moment, we have named the Chiefs U18 selection quite late this year. We wanted to ensure that all players had the ability to stake their claim while they represented their provinces.”
All Blacks Gallagher Chiefs who have attended the camp include Sam Cane, Emoni Narawa, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea and Samisoni Taukei’aho.
“All of the selected players have the ability to be future Gallagher Chiefs and this camp will give them the additional tools to help set them up for that,” said Currie.
The University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp will run from October3-7.
University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp attendees (last name, first name, school/club, province):
- Bailey, Wiremu, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Boynton, Nichaiah, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Chandler, Hohepa, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Cribb, Kaea, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Curulala, Wesley, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Draiva, Judah, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Dunn, Ryan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Eti, Dylan, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato Rugby Union
- Fale, Micah, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Gallon, Jack, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Guerin, Olly, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Hadley, Will, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Hana, Kurtis, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Jackson, Conrad, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Johnstone, Noah, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Kama, David, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- King, Halen, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Kunawave, Maloni, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Kupita, Faauma, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Lagalaga-Slade, Daniel, Manurewa Rugby Football Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Leaso, Lachaunce, Karaka Rugby Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Lewai, David, Taupo nui a Tia College, King Country Rugby Football Union
- Lunjevich, Rangiwai, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Ma’u Hinkes, Apai, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Mathieson, Hone, Te Kuiti High School, King Country Rugby Football Union
- Mathis, Oli, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Maxwell, Hunter, Waiuku College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- McEwan, Christian, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- McPherson, Liam, Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club, Waikato Rugby Union
- Mitchell, Brooke, Whakarewarewa Rugby Football Club, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Monks, Landen, Tauranga Boys’' College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Morunga, Lenz, Manurewa Rugby Football Club, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Neilson, Brayden, New Plymouth Boys High School, Taranaki Rugby Football Union
- Nu’u, Chris, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Palmer, Raharuhi, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Putoko, Caelys Paul, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Rounds, Harold, Rotorua Boys High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Rusk, Jack, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Setitaia, Thomas, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Sinton, Charlie, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Spratley, Aidan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Stevens, Lachlan, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Sturm, Liam, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Swann, Mitchell, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Sykes, Preston, St Paul’s Collegiate School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Tapara, Kaleb, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, Waikato Rugby Union
- Taumatiene, Joey, Wesley College, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union
- Ticklepenny, Daniel, Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club, Waikato Rugby Union
- Vakasioula, Aisake, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Vake, Nganatatafu, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Van Der Heyden, Liam, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
- Veatupu Vaea, Tevita, St John’s College, Waikato Rugby Union
- Waitai-Haenga, Hiraka, Hamilton Boys’ High School, Waikato Rugby Union
Players to attend day 2 of camp:
- Gibbs, Aaron, Tauranga Boys’ College, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
- Pender, Jimmy, Greerton Marist Rugby Club, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union
Players unavailable due to injury: Ravudi, Sairusi McCarthy, Tom, Morey, Flynn, Hodgson, Tama, Patuama, Wyndham, Te Huia, Nickolai.
