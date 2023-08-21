Waikato midfielder Quinn Tupaea carries strong upon his return off the bench vs Taranaki. Photo / Norrie Mailer

Waikato midfielder Quinn Tupaea carries strong upon his return off the bench vs Taranaki. Photo / Norrie Mailer

Waikato have suffered their third defeat in a row after being beaten by Taranaki Bulls at FMG Stadium Waikato in round three of the Bunnings NPC.

Both the Ryan Wheeler memorial trophy and Chiefs Country Cup were on the line when the two sides faced off in wet conditions on Sunday.

Slippery conditions meant both sides struggled to finish off their attacking phases and because of this, it took 26 minutes for the first points to be scored.

It was Kini Naholo who scored in the corner to give the visitors a 5-nil lead. Jayson Potroz was unable to add the extras and the score remained the same.

George Dyer finished off some brilliant attack from Waikato for their first points of the afternoon after Bailyn Sullivan collected a Gideon Wrampling grubber kick, then a few phases later Dyer went in close to the sideline to draw the game level at 5 all.

Taha Kemara was unsuccessful with the conversion and the score remained 5 all with six minutes to play in the first half.

Waikato prop George Dyer crosses for Waikato’s first try of the afternoon off the back of a quality break by Waikato’s midfield backs. Photo / Norrie Mailer

However, right on halftime, the visitors struck again to take the lead, after Kini Naholo collected a Teihorangi Walden cross-field kick. Naholo beat two defenders to score near the posts. Potroz added the extras to make it a 12-5 game at halftime.

In the second half, Waikato scored the first points, after a challenge in the air bounced favourably for Daniel Sinkinson to collect and he raced away to score. Kemara was unsuccessful with the conversion and the home team were within two points of the visitors after 53 minutes.

Unfortunately, a quick double from Taranaki’s Adam Lennox and a conversion from Potroz saw them extend their lead to 24-10 with 12 minutes to play.

Waikato captain Simon Parker rises high to win lineout possession. Photo / Norrie Mailer

Matt McKenzie put the game out of reach for Waikato when he crossed closing in on full-time. Stephen Perofeta was unable to add the extras and the visitors had a 19-point lead.

The home crowd did have something to cheer about on full-time when Patrick McCurran was able to find a gap in Taranaki’s defense to score a consolation try for Waikato. Tepaea Cook-Savage added the extras but time was up.

The win for Taranaki meant they held onto the Chiefs Country Cup and also became the new holders of the Ryan Wheeler Memorial trophy.

Waikato NPC 17 (George Dyer, Daniel Sinkinson, Patrick McCurran tries; Tepaea Cook-Savage 1 conversion)

Taranaki Bulls 29 (Kini Naholo 2, Adam Lennox 2, Matt McKenzie tries; Jayson Potroz 2 conversions)

HT: 5-12