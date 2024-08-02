The former Hamilton Boys’ High School student played club rugby for Te Awamutu Sports and Melville, as well as playing age-grade rugby for the Waikato Under-19s in 2017.

He then ventured to Southland where he played 21 NPC matches, scoring 30 points between 2019 and 2021, before moving to Northland amassing a further 16 games and 30 points in 2022-2023.

In 2021, Moorby was brought into the Highlanders Super Rugby squad as an injury replacement before making his Super Rugby debut at the Hurricanes in 2022.

He became a mainstay in their backline, notching up 21 tries in his 38 matches.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Josh Moorby, a versatile outside back, to the Waikato team,” Waikato head coach Ross Filipo said.

“Known for their incredible speed, agility, and playmaking ability, Moorby brings a dynamic presence to our backline.

“His proven track record and passion for the game make him an invaluable asset, and we can’t wait to see the impact they will have on the field this season.”

Twelve players have a chance to reach Waikato milestones in 2024 with Hamilton Burr (49 games) and Johnstone (48) knocking on the door of 50 games.

Liam Coombes-Fabling and Quinn Tupaea are on 38 games and could achieve their 50 game milestones later this season.

Cortez Ratima is also on 38 but is with the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship.

Other All Blacks are Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie while D’Angelo Leuila is a Manu Samoa representative.

Tepaea Cook-Savage will return after competing at the Paris Olympics with the All Blacks Sevens squad.

Solomone Tukuafu (14), Taha Kemara (13), Patrick McCurran (13), Sean Ralph (10) Malachi Wrampling (9) and Austin Anderson (8) are in line for their blazer matches - 18 games.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Waikato team, which features a strong core of players from last season,” Filipo said.

“Their experience, resilience, and chemistry have laid a solid foundation for our success. Retaining these talented athletes ensures continuity and strengthens our pursuit of excellence.”

Waikato kickoff their 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign, as a part of a double header at FMG Stadium Waikato, on August 10 against the Bay of Plenty Steamers at 4.35pm.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC begin the day when they face Bay of Plenty Volcanix at 2.05pm.

Season memberships are still available for purchase.

IN:

Josh Moorby (Northland).

OUT:

Tai Cribb, Tolu Fahamokoia, Zinzan Hansen, Josh Ioane (overseas), Joe Johnston (Bay of Plenty), Jack Lam, Rhys Marshall, Nui Muriwai, Quintony Ngatai, Cody Nordstrom (King Country - loan), Simon Parker (Northland), Te Rama Reuben, Tana Tuhakaraina, Aki Tuivailala.

Former All Black Aaron Cruden runs out onto the park for Waikato in 2023. Photo / Photosport

2024 Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC squad:

() = caps for Waikato

* = Debut

Pita Anae-Ah Sue (19) Hautapu

Austin Anderson (8) Te Awamutu Sports

Hamilton Burr (49) Hautapu

Tepaea Cook-Savage (24) Fraser Tech

Liam Coombes-Fabling (38) Fraser Tech

Aaron Cruden (4) Morrinsville Sports

George Dyer (32) Fraser Tech

Samipeni Finau (31) Hamilton Old Boys – All Blacks

Luke Jacobson (28) Hautapu – All Blacks

Mitch Jacobson (75) Hautapu

Ayden Johnstone (48) Hautapu – co-captain

Taha Kemara (13) Te Awamutu Sports

D’Angelo Leuila (21) Fraser Tech – Manu Samoa

Anton Lienert-Brown (22) University – All Blacks

Patrick McCurran (13) Fraser Tech

Josh Moorby (*) Te Awamutu Sports

Damian McKenzie (37) University – All Blacks

Laghlan McWhannell (34) Hautapu

Ollie Norris (51) Hautapu

Sean Ralph (10) Te Awamutu Sports

Cortez Ratima (38) Ōtorohanga – All Blacks

Gabe Robinson (0) Hamilton Marist

Xavier Roe (36) Hamilton Old Boys – co-captain

Xavier Saifoloi (6) University

Daniel Sinkinson (22) Suburbs

Bailyn Sullivan (60) Hamilton Marist

Samisoni Taukei’aho (44) Fraser Tech

James Tucker (69) Hamilton Marist

Solomone Tukuafu (14) Hamilton Old Boys

Mason Tupaea (2) Hamilton Marist

Quinn Tupaea (38) Hamilton Old Boys

Gideon Wrampling (25) Hamilton Old Boys

Malachi Warampling (9) Hamilton Old Boys

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.