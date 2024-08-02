The former
Hamilton Boys’ High School student played club rugby for Te Awamutu Sports and Melville, as well as playing age-grade rugby for the Waikato Under-19s in 2017.
He then ventured to Southland where he played 21 NPC matches, scoring 30 points between 2019 and 2021, before moving to Northland amassing a further 16 games and 30 points in 2022-2023.
In 2021, Moorby was brought into the Highlanders Super Rugby squad as an injury replacement before
making his Super Rugby debut at the Hurricanes in 2022.
He became a mainstay in their backline, notching up 21 tries in his 38 matches.
“We are excited to announce the addition of Josh Moorby, a versatile outside back, to the Waikato team,” Waikato head coach Ross Filipo said.
“Known for their incredible speed, agility, and playmaking ability, Moorby brings a dynamic presence to our backline.
“His proven track record and passion for the game make him an invaluable asset, and we can’t wait to see the impact they will have on the field this season.”
Twelve players have a chance to reach Waikato milestones in 2024 with Hamilton Burr (49 games) and Johnstone (48) knocking on the door of 50 games.
Liam Coombes-Fabling and Quinn Tupaea are on 38 games and could achieve their 50 game milestones later this season.
Cortez Ratima is also on 38 but is with the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship.
Other All Blacks are Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie while D’Angelo Leuila is a Manu Samoa representative.
Tepaea Cook-Savage will return after competing at the Paris Olympics with the All Blacks Sevens squad.
Solomone Tukuafu (14), Taha Kemara (13), Patrick McCurran (13), Sean Ralph (10) Malachi Wrampling (9) and Austin Anderson (8) are in line for their blazer matches - 18 games.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Waikato team, which features a strong core of players from last season,” Filipo said.
“Their experience, resilience, and chemistry have laid a solid foundation for our success. Retaining these talented athletes ensures continuity and strengthens our pursuit of excellence.”
Waikato kickoff their 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign, as a part of a double header at FMG Stadium Waikato, on August 10 against the Bay of Plenty Steamers at 4.35pm.
Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC begin the day when they face Bay of Plenty Volcanix at 2.05pm.
Season memberships are still available for purchase.
IN:
Josh Moorby (Northland).
OUT:
Tai Cribb, Tolu Fahamokoia, Zinzan Hansen, Josh Ioane (overseas), Joe Johnston (Bay of Plenty), Jack Lam, Rhys Marshall, Nui Muriwai, Quintony Ngatai,
Cody Nordstrom (King Country - loan), Simon Parker (Northland), Te Rama Reuben, Tana Tuhakaraina, Aki Tuivailala. Former All Black Aaron Cruden runs out onto the park for Waikato in 2023. Photo / Photosport 2024 Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC squad: () = caps for Waikato * = Debut
Pita Anae-Ah Sue (19) Hautapu
Austin Anderson (8) Te Awamutu Sports
Hamilton Burr (49) Hautapu
Tepaea Cook-Savage (24) Fraser Tech
Liam Coombes-Fabling (38) Fraser Tech
Aaron Cruden (4) Morrinsville Sports
George Dyer (32) Fraser Tech
Samipeni Finau (31) Hamilton Old Boys –
All Blacks
Luke Jacobson (28) Hautapu –
All Blacks
Mitch Jacobson (75) Hautapu
Ayden Johnstone (48) Hautapu –
co-captain
Taha Kemara (13) Te Awamutu Sports
D’Angelo Leuila (21) Fraser Tech –
Manu Samoa
Anton Lienert-Brown (22) University –
All Blacks
Patrick McCurran (13) Fraser Tech
Josh Moorby (*) Te Awamutu Sports
Damian McKenzie (37) University –
All Blacks
Laghlan McWhannell (34) Hautapu
Ollie Norris (51) Hautapu
Sean Ralph (10) Te Awamutu Sports
Cortez Ratima (38) Ōtorohanga –
All Blacks
Gabe Robinson (0) Hamilton Marist
Xavier Roe (36) Hamilton Old Boys –
co-captain
Xavier Saifoloi (6) University
Daniel Sinkinson (22) Suburbs
Bailyn Sullivan (60) Hamilton Marist
Samisoni Taukei’aho (44) Fraser Tech
James Tucker (69) Hamilton Marist
Solomone Tukuafu (14) Hamilton Old Boys
Mason Tupaea (2) Hamilton Marist
Quinn Tupaea (38) Hamilton Old Boys
Gideon Wrampling (25) Hamilton Old Boys
Malachi Warampling (9) Hamilton Old Boys
Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.