From a Mooloo man to a Ram - Te Awamutu Sports and 2023 Waikato Rugby back Cody Nordstrom, 21, has been named in the 27-man TLC King Country Rams squad for the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship.
The former Hamilton Boys’ High School first XV rep, who is originally from Taupō, has been lent from Waikato Rugby to their fellow Chiefs region province.
The Te Awamutu Sports player made his senior debut as a 17-year-old and famously scored four tries against Hamilton Old Boys.
“Hugely proud of Cody Nordstrom, who was selected in the King Country side to compete in this year’s Heartland Championship,” Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club said on a Facebook post.
“Congratulations Cody.”