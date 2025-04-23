NZME’s On The Up is a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Today, journalist Danielle Zollickhofer talks to motorcycle racer Leslie Harris, who is still out on the track at age 100.
It is almost quiet at Taupō International Motorsport Park - lunchtime break for the New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register - but somebody in front of pit garage 14 is causing a bit of a buzz.
A crowd of people are gathered around a black Ford Ranger, cameras and phones out, and some of them have a felt pen and their event programme in their hands in anticipation of an autograph.
Harris turned 100 at the end of February, just weeks after competing at the APS Classic Festival in Manfeild in the regularity class for the most consistent lap time.
Unfortunately, Harris is too unwell on this day in Taupo to ride his beloved 1950 BSA Bantam 175, but that doesn’t stop him from going out on the track - it just has to be on the back of a ute.
Sitting in a camping chair, dressed in his racing leathers and helmet, one hand on the Bantam next to him, Les watches a group of more than 10 racers, including his sons Rod and Tim and his granddaughter Olivia, follow him around the track.
He looks right in his element, but at times, there is a glimpse of regret shining through - one can tell he wishes he were on two wheels instead of four.
Born in Te Awamutu and growing up on the Harris family dairy farm in Pokuru, Harris had to overcome a few challenges in his youth.
He was a sickly child, suffering from pleurisy, pneumonia, appendicitis, undiagnosed dairy and gluten intolerance, and dyslexia.
“I ... couldn’t handle school learning. I was always at the top of the class - at the wrong end. Leaving education with no School Certificate, I made my way by observing, listening and taking my time with literature,” Les says.
“You have to be determined ... At one point, I couldn’t see a future for myself, but then I got into motorbikes and [country] music. I taught myself how to play the harmonica and button accordion.
“Motorbikes and music are the reason why I am still going at 100 ... [although] I don’t really feel like I’m 100.”
He says another secret to his longevity is keeping active and following a healthy diet.
“It’s the same with motorbikes - you gotta look after your chassis and put in the right fuel.”
He says he doesn’t remember how his love for motorbikes - or things with wheels in general - started, but believes it must be in his blood - his grandfather was a wheelwright.
When he learned that his father’s close friend and mechanic Clive Langmuir raced Harley-Davidsons in grass paddocks in his spare time, Harris became hooked - much to the disappointment of his father, Sydney.
“He said if I ever brought a motorbike home, he’d kick me off the farm.”
He eventually escaped from the family farm and went to the South Island where he made a living doing anything but farming: working at the freezing works, in the ship docks and driving trucks.
And he continued racing. One of his most treasured memories is from a grass track race meet in Timaru.
“I bought a Nawton Dominator off my friend and we raced against each other. I beat him on his old bike.”
After an accident in Foxton in 1954, he stopped racing to focus on his family of seven and his first wife, Annie. Together, they won the tender for the refuse collection of Waihī and Thames.
After the marriage came to an end after 26 years, Harris kept himself busy. He built a house, started socialising in the Variety Artists Club and eventually remarried singer and entertainment agent Mary Throll.
Harris also bought a trailerload of Bantam motorbike pieces to restore.