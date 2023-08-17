Waikato winger Cody Nordstrom of Waikato in action during the round two Bunnings Warehouse NPC match against Hawke's Bay at McLean Park, Napier. Photo / Getty Images

Te Awamutu Sports outside back Cody Nordstrom grabbed a try in his National Provincial Championship (NPC) debut for Waikato during Wednesday’s close loss in Napier.

Waikato were stunned by a thrilling Hawke’s Bay Magpies comeback to be beaten 35-32 at Napier’s McLean Park in round two of the Bunnings NPC.

Nordstrom was one of five Te Awamutu Sports reps in the midweek side, including other starters Austin Anderson, Tai Cribb and Taha Kemara.

Hooker Sean Ralph brought impact off the bench.

“It’s really rewarding for the club and our programme to have five of our current players selected in [Wednesday] night’s storm week clash with Hawke’s Bay. I thought our men added value and made their mark on the game with positive contributions all round,” Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church said.

“As a club, we’ve known these young men would represent our province for some time now. We’ve created a safe space for them to learn, grow and make mistakes in. I feel they have been fizzing away waiting for their time to take their opportunity.

“I believe they have done that and still have a lot more growth in them. Keep an eye on this group over the next year or so, as well as a few others in our environment. Congratulations to this group - we are all really proud.”

No 12 Austin Anderson of Waikato during the round two Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash with Hawke's Bay. Photo / Getty Images

After plenty of attack from the Mooloos, centre Bailyn Sullivan split the defence to grab the first five-pointer.

First five-eighth Kemara didn’t convert but Waikato led 5-0 after nine minutes. Six minutes later, he made it an eight-point game with a penalty kick at goal.

Midway through the first half, Hawke’s Bay struck back with a Brad Weber try.

Magpies pivot Lincoln McClutchie added the extras to make it a one-point difference.

Liam Coombes-Fabling scored Waikato’s second try, after Kemara took it to the line, drew in two defenders and offloaded for the fullback to slide over.

Kemara added the extras and Waikato led 15-7 after 26 minutes.

After having most of the territory and possession, the visitors were finally rewarded again when No 12 Austin Anderson stepped a defender to go over for the third try - a great reward in his starting debut.

Kemara’s conversion saw Waikato go into the break with a strong 22-7 lead, hoping to get their first win in Napier since 2006.

Marino Mikaele-Tu’u opened the scoring in the second half, crossing under the sticks. McClutchie added the conversion and Hawke’s Bay were within eight points.

Waikato immediately hit back after a few penalties helped them down the field and hooker Rhys Marshall finished off with a try.

This saw Waikato lead 27-14 after 46 minutes.

Quick recycling and hard running then saw winger Nordstrom score on debut, blowing the lead out to 32-14 after 54 minutes.

With 13 minutes left to play, Magpies reserve prop Tim Farrell was able to found a gap in the Waikato defence to score. McClutchie then converted before the home team struck again with Harry Godfrey scoring an opportunistic try.

It was converted and Hawke’s Bay were back in the match with six to play.

Tim Farrell’s second try, off an Anzelo Tuitavuki break finally put Hawke’s Bay in front and McClutchie’s conversion sealed the three-point win with two minutes to play - completing the unbelievable 35-32 comeback.

Hawke’s Bay Magpies 35 (Brad Weber, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Tim Farrell 2 Harry Godfrey tries; Lincoln McClutchie 5 conversions)

Waikato 32 (Bailyn Sullivan, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Austin Anderson, Rhys Marshall, Cody Nordstrom tries; Taha Kemara 2 conversions, 1 penalty)

HT: 7-22