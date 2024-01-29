Voyager 2023 media awards
Gallagher Chiefs squad named for Japan pre-season trip

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Anton Lienert-Brown is one of the All Blacks in the Gallagher Chiefs squad headed for Japan. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs squad for the Cross Border Rugby pre-season in Japan has been announced.

The group features the experience of All Blacks, such as Anton Lienert-Brown and Tupou Vaa’i, alongside some of the team’s younger talent. The tour will present an opportunity for these younger players to make their mark on coaches ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific kick-off in less than a month, said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

The Chiefs would play against Japan Rugby League One teams on the tour, promising an exciting spectacle for local fans with some familiar faces in Damian McKenzie and Jimmy Tupou, who played for Japanese sides in recent years.

“We are really looking forward to these games in Japan in what will be a unique experience for most. It’s a great opportunity to connect with our fans abroad, bond as a squad, and test ourselves against some quality opposition.

“In terms of the travelling squad selection, it has been a case of prioritising those that are fully fit to train and play, and the integration of our All Blacks who have only recently returned after an extended break. A number of non-travelling players are tracking well from niggly injuries and are on schedule to return to action in our last pre-season game against the Blues.”

The Gallagher Chiefs will travel to Japan this week for their first game against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights where they will reunite with former teammate Lachlan Boshier.

Gallagher Chiefs squad to travel to Japan:

  1. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
  2. Kaylum Boshier
  3. George Dyer
  4. Samipeni Finau
  5. Luke Jacobson
  6. Hamilton Burr
  7. Simon Parker
  8. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
  9. Bradley Slater
  10. Samisoni Taukei’aho
  11. Tevita Ofa
  12. Jimmy Tupou
  13. Tupou Vaa’i
  14. Malachi Wrampling
  15. Sione Ahio
  16. Liam Coombes-Fabling
  17. Tom Florence
  18. Josh Ioane
  19. Kauvaka Kaivelata
  20. Anton Lienert-Brown
  21. Peniasi Malimali
  22. Damian McKenzie
  23. Rameka Poihipi
  24. Cortez Ratima
  25. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
  26. Xavier Roe
  27. Daniel Rona
  28. Wallace Sititi
  29. Quinn Tupaea
  30. Cody Nordstrom
  31. Josh Jacomb
  32. Millennium Sanerivi
  33. Tana Tuhakaraina
  34. Riley Hohepa
  35. Aidan Ross
  36. Jared Proffit
  37. Reuben O’Neill
  38. Ollie Norris

