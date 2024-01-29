Anton Lienert-Brown is one of the All Blacks in the Gallagher Chiefs squad headed for Japan. Photo / Photosport

Anton Lienert-Brown is one of the All Blacks in the Gallagher Chiefs squad headed for Japan. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs squad for the Cross Border Rugby pre-season in Japan has been announced.

The group features the experience of All Blacks, such as Anton Lienert-Brown and Tupou Vaa’i, alongside some of the team’s younger talent. The tour will present an opportunity for these younger players to make their mark on coaches ahead of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific kick-off in less than a month, said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

The Chiefs would play against Japan Rugby League One teams on the tour, promising an exciting spectacle for local fans with some familiar faces in Damian McKenzie and Jimmy Tupou, who played for Japanese sides in recent years.

“We are really looking forward to these games in Japan in what will be a unique experience for most. It’s a great opportunity to connect with our fans abroad, bond as a squad, and test ourselves against some quality opposition.

“In terms of the travelling squad selection, it has been a case of prioritising those that are fully fit to train and play, and the integration of our All Blacks who have only recently returned after an extended break. A number of non-travelling players are tracking well from niggly injuries and are on schedule to return to action in our last pre-season game against the Blues.”

The Gallagher Chiefs will travel to Japan this week for their first game against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights where they will reunite with former teammate Lachlan Boshier.

Gallagher Chiefs squad to travel to Japan:

Naitoa Ah Kuoi Kaylum Boshier George Dyer Samipeni Finau Luke Jacobson Hamilton Burr Simon Parker Manaaki Selby-Rickit Bradley Slater Samisoni Taukei’aho Tevita Ofa Jimmy Tupou Tupou Vaa’i Malachi Wrampling Sione Ahio Liam Coombes-Fabling Tom Florence Josh Ioane Kauvaka Kaivelata Anton Lienert-Brown Peniasi Malimali Damian McKenzie Rameka Poihipi Cortez Ratima Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi Xavier Roe Daniel Rona Wallace Sititi Quinn Tupaea Cody Nordstrom Josh Jacomb Millennium Sanerivi Tana Tuhakaraina Riley Hohepa Aidan Ross Jared Proffit Reuben O’Neill Ollie Norris

