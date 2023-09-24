Aaron Cruden of Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Waikato have strung together back to back wins to move into the top eight after beating Otago 47-7 at FMG Stadium Waikato in round eight of the Bunnings NPC.

Former All Black Aaron Cruden opened the scoring 14 minutes into the match when he charged down an Otago attempted clearance, the ball bounced favourably for him to collect and score under the posts.

No 10 Cruden converted his own try and Waikato led 7-0.

Cruden then doubled the score and his try tally 10 minutes later, when he stepped his way through the Otago defence to bag his brace for the afternoon.

He was again successful with the conversion and Waikato led 14-0 after 25 minutes.

A Daniel Sinkinson 50-22 set up Waikato’s third try. After winning the lineout, Waikato’s driving maul would push over for hooker Pita Anae-Ah Sue to score the third try for the home team.

Cruden added the extras to extend the home team’s advantage to 21 points.

Approaching halftime, Waikato scored their bonus point try via blindside flanker Samipeni Finau.

Hot on attack close to Otago’s try line, Cruden produced a cross-field kick that Finau collected to score in the corner.

Cruden nailed the sideline conversion and Waikato headed into the halftime break with a 28-0 lead.

Simon Parker opened the scoring in the second half when he found some space on the wing, scoring in the corner.

Cruden this time could not add the extras but Waikato led 33-0 after 60 minutes.

Cruden’s master class assisted Waikato sixth try when he put in a chip kick for Austin Anderson to run on to and collect to score under the posts.

Cruden’s conversion was successful from out in front and Waikato hit 40 points with 10 to play.

Counter attack led to Waikato’s seventh and final try, scored by winger Tepaea Cook-Savage.

Sinkinson took over the kicking duties, converting the try to take Waikato’s tally to 47 points with six minutes to play.

Otago then scored a consolation try nearing full time but the damage had already been inflicted by the home side.

Waikato recorded a bonus point 47-7 win and have kept their playoff hopes alive by moving into the top eight with one week of the regular season remaining.

Waikato 47 (Aaron Cruden 2, Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Austin Anderson, Tepaea Cook-Savage tries; Aaron Cruden 5 conversions, Daniel Sinkison 1 conversion)

Otago 7 (Fabian Holland try; Sam Gilbert 1 conversion)

HT: 28-0

