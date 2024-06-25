New Zealand Rugby chairwoman Dame Patsy Reddy reads out the name of new cap All Black Cortez Ratima on Monday. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby chairwoman Dame Patsy Reddy reads out the name of new cap All Black Cortez Ratima on Monday. Photo / Photosport

Less than a day after Gallagher Chiefs Cortez Ratima, 23, and Wallace Sititi, 21, were named in their first All Blacks squad alongside six teammates, the greater Waikato region saw more than a dozen other Chiefs and Waikato Rugby connections included in the 2024 Māori All Blacks squad.

Ōtorohanga Sports Club congratulated their halfback Ratima on his selection.

“A massive congratulations to Cortez Ratima on his first selection for the All Blacks,” a Facebook post said.

“[We’re] beyond proud and can’t wait to watch you run out in the black jersey #otomana.”

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson acknowledged the uncapped players – hooker George Bell, prop Pasilio Tosi, halfback Ratima, centre Billy Proctor and loose forward Sititi, who at 21 years old is the youngest player in the squad.

“It’s a proud moment for them and their families. They’ve earned their places through performance and consistency and it’s an exciting time in their careers,” Robertson said.

“As coaches, we will get them ready so they can take their opportunity when it comes.”

The newbies are joined in Robertson’s first All Blacks squad for the 2024 Ultra Low Carb Steinlager Series by Chiefs Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Emoni Narawa.

Hard hitter Finau and flyer Narawa will look to add to their singular international caps.

Also named is former Chiefs halfback Finlay Christie.

Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho and former Cambridge resident Cam Roigard were not considered due to injury.

Waikato Rugby is well represented in Finau, Jacobson, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown, Ratima and ex-local Sevu Reece.

2024 Ultra Low Carb Steinlager Series:

July 6: All Blacks v England at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. 7.05pm.

July 13: All Blacks v England at Eden Park, Auckland. 7.05pm.

July 20: All Blacks v Fiji at SnapDragon Stadium, San Diego. 2.30pm.

Chiefs’ All Blacks new caps:

Cortez Ratima

The King Country-born halfback was raised on a farm in Piopio.

Briefly attended New Plymouth Boys’ High School before transferring to Hamilton Boys’ High School.

Two years out of school he was playing in the 2020 Bunnings Warehouse NPC for Waikato.

Made his Chiefs debut in 2022 and was recognised with selection in the All Blacks XV squad for their Northern Tour.

Wallace Sititi

Plays in the same position as his father, former Manu Samoa and Hurricanes loose forward Semo.

Youngest player named in the 2024 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series All Blacks squad.

He was deputy head boy at De La Salle College and captain of the first XV.

Captain of the Blues Under-20 side in 2022 before being selected in the New Zealand Under-20 squad.

Made his Bunnings Warehouse NPC debut for North Harbour in 2022.

Joined the Chiefs’ wider training squad in 2023.

Chiefs debut 2024.

Region represented in Māori All Blacks

In the 28-strong Māori All Blacks squad selected for the two-match series against Japan XV, Waikato Rugby have eight representatives while the Chiefs can claim 10 players including seven 2024 squad members.

Taha Kemara, Laghlan McWhannell, Ollie Norris, Bailyn Sullivan, Tana Tuhakaraina and Quinn Tupaea are current Waikato players while Rivez Reihana and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi have donned the red, yellow and black jersey in the past.

Norris, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Tahuriorangi, Tyrone Thompson, Tuhakaraina and Tupaea are out of the Chiefs camp. McWhannell, Sullivan and Reihana are other alumnus.

Kemara, McWhannell, Reihana, Rona and Tuhakaraina prepare for their first Māori All Blacks appearances.

Tuhakaraina’s club United Matamata Sports took to Facebook to congratulate him.

“Unreal Tana, your whānau at United Matamata Sports is incredibly proud of you and your achievements.”

A further three Chiefs were listed as unavailable for selection due to injury Jared Profitt, Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Shaun Stevenson.

On top of these, Te Awamutu-born and raised Josh Moorby will also line up for the squad while former Chiefs Ross Filipo and Roger Randle are on the coaching staff.

New Māori All Blacks first five-eighth Taha Kemara at a training session at Grammar TEC Rugby Club, Auckland on Tuesday. Photo / Photosport

Māori All Blacks head coach Filipo said it was an exciting time for all those involved.

“The Super Rugby Pacific campaign provided us with a solid platform to select from as the competitiveness shown by the players is exactly what we need against Japan XV. Our new players have been rewarded for their consistency and it’s great to see the return of many others to this environment,” Filipo said.

“I’d like to congratulate every player in our squad on their selection. Playing for this team is a huge honour and this is an opportunity for us all to represent our whānau, heritage and country on the world stage.”

The Māori All Blacks will play their first match at Tokyo’s historic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium on Saturday with the following match on July 6 at Toyota Stadium.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.