Kiri Goulter, Regional Tourism New Zealand destination management director, said New Zealand was not without challenges with the types of behaviour the sector was starting to see. Photo / Al Williams
Department of Conservation (DoC) staff have highlighted some of the issues with graffiti, vandalism, unsavoury behaviour, litter and defecation at tourist hot spots including Cathedral Cove and Tongariro Crossing.
DoC Cathedral Cove project managers Michael Sparrow and Tania Short hosted a meeting with tourism sector representatives in Whitianga on October 22 to help them understand topical issues for the industry.
Short said graffiti left by visitors, including carvings that were quite deep, was not only a problem at Cathedral Cove, but in other parts of New Zealand, including Moeraki in the South Island, and around the world.
“It is happening everywhere; there are behaviours that are unsavoury.”
At Cathedral Cove, toileting issues were also causing concern with visitors defecating in the bush and beach areas, consequently taking DoC rangers away from their core responsibilities in order to clean up the mess.
“It’s about partnership with everybody in the broader community sense; it is sad to see DoC reporting poor visitor behaviour.”
Goulter said there had been an increasing desire of people around the world to travel, specifically with the rise of social media, and not always with the right motivations.
“We have heard about ‘over tourism’.”
New Zealand was not without challenges with the types of behaviour the sector was starting to see, she said.
Through surveys, New Zealanders had changed perceptions of tourism between 2015 and 2019, she said, as an increasing number were concerned about environmental damage, infrastructure pressures and bad behaviour in key visitor spots.
“Many costs are not accounted for, rising house and land prices have been driven by tourism.