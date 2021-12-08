Victim says he is traumatised after Winton shooting

Police were called to a shooting to the Central Southland town of Winton around 1pm on Monday. Photo / Toni McDonald

The man shot and injured in his Winton home on Monday says he is traumatised by the incident.

Police were called to a house in Park St about 1pm where it was reported that a firearm had been discharged.

In a statement, Inspector Jon Bissef said officers arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was in a serious but stable condition.

The accused was found in Invercargill later in the day and arrested, Insp Bissef said.

A 19-year old man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, charged with attempted murder.

No plea was entered and Judge Russell Walker remanded the accused in custody to reappear at the High Court on January 25.

The injured man told the Otago Daily Times while his condition was stable he could not shake the incident from his mind.

"It's really traumatised me to be honest ... I just can't get it out of my mind."

The two men were known to each other and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

He also wanted to quash rumours published online that the incident was drug-related.

"It's absolutely nothing to do with that stuff."

Police confirmed yesterday when the armed offenders squad was attempting to safely locate the offender, cannabis plants were located at a neighbouring property.

This cannabis is not related to the victim or the accused.

Police are seeking information about a navy blue Ford Falcon as part of the investigation into the incident. The vehicle, which had shiny mag wheels, was in the area of Park St and Arthur St at the time of the shooting.

Call Police on 105, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 211206/3509.