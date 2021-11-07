Canterbury shooting: Three people arrested in relation to Connor Whitehead's death

A vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting of a teenager in Christchurch last night has been located in Papanui.

Three people have now been arrested following the fatal shooting of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead at a party in the city on Friday night.

Canterbury Police say two women aged 36 and 43 have now been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

This follows the arrest last night of a 32-year-old man at a Burnside home last night.

Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said he was now helping police with their investigation.

The trio are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Connor, 16, died in Casebrook on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident. The Burnside High student died outside a teenage party on Friday night, shot outside the property.

Reeves said there was still one more person they were looking for connected with Connor's death.

"Officers continue to investigate this incident and are actively seeking one other person we believe was involved in Connor's death.

"That person is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to come forward and speak with police," she said.

* Anyone who had any information which may assist was asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P048523046.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.