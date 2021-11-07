Christchurch fatal shooting: Trio charged over Connor Whitehead's death

16-year-old Connor Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

Three people are due to appear in court today over the alleged fatal shooting of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

Two women aged 36 and 43 have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. A 46-year-old man is facing the same charge.

Whitehead's father was clutching a photo of his son in court this morning while waiting for the accused to appear.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a Burnside home last night following a three-hour stand-off at a Dunster St property.

Screams and police dogs' barks were heard from within a Christchurch property as armed officers arrested a man during a three-hour stand-off. Photo / George Heard

Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man was now helping police with their investigation.

Whitehead, 16, died in Casebrook on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident. The Burnside High student died outside a teenage party after he was allegedly shot.

A statement on behalf of his family said they are devastated by his death and still trying to come to terms with what has occurred.

They said Whitehead was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.

Reeves said there was still one more person they were looking for connected with Whitehead's death.

"Officers continue to investigate this incident and are actively seeking one other person we believe was involved in Connor's death.

"That person is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to come forward and speak with police," she said.