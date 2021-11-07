Screams and an arrest after armed police swarm Christchurch house

The hole cut into the Dunster St house in Christchurch by police during the stand-off. Photo / George Heard

The hole cut into the Dunster St house in Christchurch by police during the stand-off. Photo / George Heard

Screams and police dogs' barks were heard from within a Christchurch property as armed officers arrested a man during a three-hour stand-off.

It comes as a homicide investigation has been launched after a teenager's death late Friday night.

Police have been at a Dunster St address since 4:50 pm today.

Two police dogs were recently seen leaving the property shortly before a man was led into a vehicle in handcuffs.

A paramedic was also on the scene.

Police cut a hole in the roof of the house during their operation.

Earlier a police negotiator was heard calling out on a loudspeaker trying to get the wanted man out of the house.

Nearby residents heard police call out saying "come on out".

"Come on man just work with me. Tell us you are ok. There are a lot of people waiting to hear from you."

"Tell us where you are. Call out."

Police fired a number of tear gas canisters into the house including in the back door.

A police spokesperson said it was a pre-planned search warrant and the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution.

Police have surrounded a property on Dunster St in Burnside. Photo / George Heard

A witness said the road was blocked off and saw a number of police officers and dogs. Photo / George Heard

Connor Whitehead, 16, died on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident.

Detective inspector Michael Ford said police responded to reports of a firearms incident at 11.03pm, but upon arrival the 16-year-old was dead.

A 46-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of a teenager in a suburban Christchurch park over the weekend.