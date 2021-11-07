Vanished: Police to re-enact missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond's last known movements

Wayne Hammond disappeared after leaving his Central Otago home on November 1. Photo / Supplied, via NZ Police

Police searching for a missing Central Otago man will today re-enact his last known movements, a week after he was last seen.

Wayne Hammond, 50, was last seen leaving his Henderson Dr home in Alexandra at 7.30am on Monday, November 1.

His vehicle, a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with "RockGas" printed on the side, was found underneath the Clyde bridge about 3pm that day.

In a statement, police said they would undertake the same journey this morning (November 8) in the hope someone will recall seeing him.

Missing man Wayne Hammond. Photo / Supplied, via NZ Police

Police staff would be stationed at the Clyde bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, to speak with anyone who may have information to assist in the search.

Hammond's disappearance sparked calls for help from the public, and land and water searches - in the Clutha River by the police dive squad - have failed to find him.

Police last week posted on social media that they were seeking two cyclists who were seen near the Clyde Bridge on Monday morning.

"They're not under any suspicion, but we are hoping they may be able to help us with further details into Wayne's movements."

The police dive team and Coastguard search the Clutha River near the Clyde Bridge for missing man Wayne Hammond. Photo / Shannon Thomson, Otago Daily Times

The male and female cyclist were in the carpark underneath the Clyde Bridge between about 8.15am and 8.30am on Monday.

"If this was you, or you know who they might be, we're asking you to please get in touch."