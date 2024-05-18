So far this year, four big multi-million dollar winners have been anointed. Photo / NZME

So far this year, four big multi-million dollar winners have been anointed. Photo / NZME

Tonight’s $23 million Lotto Powerball numbers are in.

Tonight’s numbers are 20, 40, 13, 31, 21, 22. The bonus ball was 7, and the Powerball was 7.

So far this year, four big multi-million dollar winners have been anointed, with the largest jackpot struck in April when a Wellington family syndicate won $30 million.

One Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The mammoth $33.5m win was eventually claimed after the numbers were announced on June 28.

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington