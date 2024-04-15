Complaints surge over ACC taxi service, Westfield malls look at boosting security and Donald Trump’s criminal trial gets underway in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

The winner of the $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has been revealed as a family syndicate from Wellington.

Lotto has just confirmed the news, saying in a statement that the family are occasional players - who only buy a ticket when the jackpot is over $20m.

While Saturday night’s Powerball winner was originally touted as being from the small Wairarapa township, Lotto revealed the lucky ticket holder is actually from Wellington.

Lotto earlier reported the single multi-million dollar ticket was sold on MyLotto to a resident in the lower North Island town.

The prize was made up of $30 million from Powerball and $166,667 from Lotto First Division. It was the largest jackpot of 2024 so far.

A Lotto NZ spokesperson told the Herald, after speaking to the winner, Lotto discovered they were from Wellington, not Carterton as we initially thought.

“When a person signs up for a MyLotto account, they have to pick their region, and then their city or town, so they may have accidentally chosen Carterton as their city or town.”

After Saturday’s mammoth win, 15 NZ Lotto players have now become millionaires in 2024 and Powerball been struck four times. The previous biggest win this year came on January 27 when a Canterbury MyLotto punter won $17.25m.