One lucky Lotto winner has the chance to win $30m in tonight’s Powerball draw - the largest jackpot of 2024 so far.

Last week the prize rolled over on Wednesday when the $26m jackpot failed to be struck.

The winning numbers are 14, 20, 33, 31, 11, 36, and the bonus number is 26. The powerball number is 2.

Tonight the prize pool went to an eye-watering $30m, with any potential winner lucky enough to have the right numbers, set to join the ranks of the biggest earnings from a single ticket in Lotto’s history.

However, if it is shared between players, the win will fail to make the list of the top five biggest prizes won.

Thirteen Lotto players have become millionaires in 2024 and Powerball has only been struck three times. The biggest win this year came on January 27 when a Canterbury MyLotto punter won $17.25m.

Data supplied to Lotto NZ

The biggest win ever was struck in 2020 when $50m was split between 10 players.

The prize left the lucky punters from Lincoln Heights, Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North and Invercargill $5m richer.

A $50m jackpot was also struck in February of the same year and was shared by two Aucklanders.

One ticket was purchased by a punter online, while the second was purchased at Countdown Manukau City Mall.

The third largest win on the list is also the biggest prize to be won by a single ticket.

A young couple from Auckland’s Hibiscus Coast took home an eye-watering $44m in 2016 after purchasing the ticket at the Dairy Flat Food Mart.

Nishchal Pandya who owns the Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor store where the ticket was sold as well as the one where the ticket was allegedly presented said: “I just got a call from my other store, the prize has been claimed from there.”

Pandya said he was so excited when he found out about his shop’s first big win and hoped a local was the lucky winner.

A major prize by a single ticket was not struck again until October 2021 when a Pōkeno family became $ 42.1 million richer.

The family only realised Powerball had been struck when they read the news on Thursday morning.

“I didn’t know what to do next, I was sure I must be making some sort of mistake! I always imagined whooping and cheering if I won, but I have never been so calm in my life. I popped the ticket back in my wallet and waited for my husband to come inside from the garden,” the wife said.

When her husband arrived she jumped up to tell him they were now multimillionaires.

“I’d barely stepped inside when she raced over and blurted out ‘we’ve just won $42 million with Powerball’ – it took a second or two to get my head around what she had said,” he said.

Lotto multi-millionaires of 2024

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago



