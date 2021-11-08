Christchurch fatal shooting: Teen at party shot dead in apparently 'random' gunfire

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead. Photo / Supplied

The 16-year-old shot dead outside a birthday party in Christchurch at the weekend may have been an innocent bystander and victim of random gunfire allegedly sprayed into a crowd.

With police understood to have the alleged killer in custody, one man still on the run, and three people appearing in court charged with being accessories after the fact to murder, new details have emerged around just how the nightmare is alleged to have unfolded.

Connor Whitehead, a "kind, talented and deeply loyal" 16-year-old, had checked with his father that it would be okay for him to attend a 15th birthday party and fireworks in the northern suburb of Casebrook on Friday night.

After getting the green light, Burnside High student Whitehead was enjoying himself with friends.

But as the night wore on, it's believed that some uninvited guests had gatecrashed and there was a feeling that the party was getting out of hand.

The Herald understands that a parent was phoned to come along and try to calm things down.

About 11pm, an altercation is alleged to have occurred outside the Heaphy Place property.

It's believed that a man has then driven into the quiet cul-de-sac and fired several times, possibly at random.

Screams and police dogs' barks were heard from within a Christchurch property as armed officers arrested a man during a three-hour stand-off. Photo / George Heard

There were several groups of people outside at the time.

Whitehead, who was standing talking to his mates, and not believed to be involved in any commotion, was struck by gunshots.

He suffered serious wounds to the front of his body.

His shocked friends tried to perform emergency first aid to Whitehead who lay bleeding on the front lawn while 111 was being called.

The first call to emergency services came at 11.03pm, with reports of a "firearms incident".

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a Burnside home last night following a three-hour stand-off. Photo / George Heard

Armed police officers who were first on the scene also tried to save the boy's life and do CPR.

St John arrived around 10 minutes later but Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene.

A massive police investigation – called Operation Stack – was launched, along with a hunt for the killers.

Several properties in Christchurch – and on the outskirts of the city – have been raided since, including a house in Burnside yesterday where a 32-year-old man was arrested after a three-hour standoff with armed police. Officers even used a chainsaw to get access into the house but it's understood the man was found elsewhere at the address.

The Herald understands that police believe he was the man who pulled the trigger. No charges have yet been laid and he has not yet appeared in court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man, who is in hospital with injuries sustained during his arrest, is assisting police with their inquiries.

Three people have been charged with being accessories after the fact to Whitehead's murder – a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – and appeared at Christchurch District Court today.

They all had applications for bail declined by Judge Tony Couch and have been remanded in custody without plea to appear in the High Court in Christchurch on November 26.

They have all been granted interim name suppression while the police probe continues.

A fifth person is still on the run.

"This person is aware he is being sought and we urge him to hand himself into police," a police spokeswoman said.

Connor's father James Whitehead arrived at court this morning clutching a framed photograph of his dead son.

"We are devastated by Connor's death and still trying to come to terms with what has occurred," the family said in a statement.

"We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother, and friend.

"The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

"Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives.

"He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

"Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are [believed to be] responsible for his death."

Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein met with James Whitehead today.

They talked about what they can do together, especially around trying to look after the affected students.

Holstein said the shock early on Saturday afternoon that Whitehead had been killed at a party came with a grief and sadness that needed to be followed by a plan to handle the outpouring of grief from students, staff and whanau.

"We've moved into a period of rāhui for our school to recognise the sorrow and mourning that such a tragedy has on us," he said.

"We've made a plan, which will guide us through today and the next week. Our basic premise is we are here for the students and their whanau, most immediately Connor's whanau, peers, friends and teachers."

Students today started to assemble in what is now called "Connor's Corner", a place where he used to hang out at lunchtime with his mates.

Messages were written, music was played, including some of Connor's own music that he had recorded.

"I think students drew strength from each other as they went through their loss," Holstein said.

"It's like, Christchurch at the moment, there is a grey shadow over the city and I haven't seen the sun since Saturday morning. I think that's the reflection of how we are, there's a cloud over us. Classes are subdued. Staff and students alike are reflecting on how we're feeling."

A Givealittle page set up to support the Whitehead family has raised more than $12,000.