Shortly after the debate concluded, Swift shared an Instagram post telling fans that she would be voting for Harris and Tim Walz after watching the two candidates live and comparing “their proposed policies and plans for this country”.
“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote on Instagram.
Swift explained she had seen fake AI images circulating of her “falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run”, which Trump had reposted on Truth Social.
“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said.
Trump said he had “no idea” when asked by CNN what his reaction was to Swift’s endorsement of Harris.
He told CNN it was his “best debate”.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told MSNBC that Donald Trump’s debate performance was a “disaster” in the spin room, saying that his debate team should be fired.