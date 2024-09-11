Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the presidential debate with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday. Photo / AFP

Meanwhile, according to a poll taken by CNN and SSRS after the debate, 63% of watchers said Harris and 37% said Trump.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 5.3% points.

CNN said that before the debate, respondents were completely split.

The CNN instant poll in June found that among debate watchers, 33% thought Biden won and 67% thought Trump won.

Trump and Harris were effectively tied heading into the final weeks of the election, according to a US-wide poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has publicly endorsed Harris for President in the upcoming election.

Shortly after the debate concluded, Swift shared an Instagram post telling fans that she would be voting for Harris and Tim Walz after watching the two candidates live and comparing “their proposed policies and plans for this country”.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Swift explained she had seen fake AI images circulating of her “falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run”, which Trump had reposted on Truth Social.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said.

Trump said he had “no idea” when asked by CNN what his reaction was to Swift’s endorsement of Harris.

He told CNN it was his “best debate”.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told MSNBC that Donald Trump’s debate performance was a “disaster” in the spin room, saying that his debate team should be fired.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.