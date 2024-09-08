Joe Biden's endorsement has boosted Kamala Harris' chances of becoming the Democrats' leader when a replacement is chosen in August.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival US Vice-President Kamala Harris are effectively tied heading into the final weeks of the election, according to a US-wide poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

Trump is up one percentage point - 48% to 47% - over Harris, according to the survey of likely voters released on Sunday, a difference that is within the survey’s three-point margin of error, meaning a win for either candidate in the November 5 election is within reach.

When looking at all registered voters in the poll, Harris is at 46% and Trump 48% - also within the margin of error.

While the Trump campaign endured a relatively rocky stretch in the weeks after Democrat and current US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, the most recent polling indicates the core of his support base is not going anywhere.