Two men charged with murder after man killed in North Shore

Kevin Hay, 50, was killed in Northcote on August 16. Photo / Facebook

Kevin Hay, 50, was killed in Northcote on August 16. Photo / Facebook

Two men have been charged with murdering a North Shore man last week.

Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, died on August 16 after police were called to reports of an "altercation" at a Hillcrest home on Ocean View Rd at about 10pm.

Emergency services provided medical assistance to the critically-injured Hay, however, he sadly died at the scene, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said.

Following a homicide investigation, police today charged a 55 and a 66-year-old with his murder

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

"Police hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the wider community," McNaughton said.

"We want to acknowledge Kevin's family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

Friends took to Facebook today to post tributes to Hay.

They said Hay was a "tough" and "formidable" man but "had a beautiful heart and loved helping people".

"Remember him laughing, remember his giant hugs, remember the good times," they said.