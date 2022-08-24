Survivor advocate Kath Coster is one of more than 2000 to share her story with the inquiry. Photo / Abuse in Care Royal Commission

EDITORIAL

The response of Oranga Tamariki to the abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults had a third and final day of examination at an Abuse in Care Royal Commission public hearing yesterday.

As expected, it has been an excoriating and harrowing time as the agency admitted to multiple failings. In a nutshell, Oranga Tamariki says the state failed to stop abuse and did not meet the basic needs of youth, between 1950 and 1999.

The admissions are a significant step for the more than 2000 survivors of state care who have shared their experiences with the inquiry. The accounts from their concurrent times in state care leave little doubt about what occurred, who allowed it to happen, and who was complicit in blocking previous attempts of change and redress.

Sadly, many of the perpetrators behind the physical, sexual and emotional abuse have died or retired to far-flung places, leaving their successors to answer to the Royal Commission.

Commissioner Paul Gibson has been concerned enough about the potential for blame-shifting and duck-shoving that he called for the acknowledgment to be more genuine.

He was particularly concerned with Ministry of Health officials "almost denying of responsibility around historic abuse in care". "That doesn't give me a lot of assurance going forward ... the slowness to learn, the slowness to act, the slowness to take accountability."

One survivor, Te Aroha Knox watched the Oranga Tamariki admissions from Nelson via livestream and told RNZ she was glad to see the state accept mistakes, but her heart remained set on a national apology and redress. "The proof is in the pudding," she said. "We're about recovery now."

The issue for many survivors is that there have been many reviews of Oranga Tamaraki and its previous iterations over the past 50 years. What they want and, indeed, deserve is to see change occurring beyond these inevitable admissions.

Oranga Tamariki has embarked on an "action plan" to overhaul and improve the way it works with children and whānau, but deputy chief executive Nicolette Dickson this week conceded trust problems between Māori and Pākehā involved in state care remained.

Concern has been raised that the Royal Commission - which first began rolling in February 2018 with a request for feedback on terms of reference - is now drifting.

Frictions between the inquiry and officials are understandable but need to be reined in. All parties need to engage without reservation.

Today, the chief executive and several other heads of departments at Corrections are scheduled to appear. On Friday, the inquiry expects to hear from the Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier.

More admissions are to be welcomed but survivors, and all New Zealanders, need to see engagement with change. Few have expressed hope the Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System and Children and Young People's Commission Bill will provide the needed improvements.

The website for the inquiry states "it has the capacity to make recommendations that, if implemented, will transform the way we care for children, young people, and vulnerable adults in the future".

For pity's sake, let's hope so.