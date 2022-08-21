Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Building back better crucial after damaging floods

3 minutes to read
An 'island' farm near Glenduan. Photo / Tim Cuff

An 'island' farm near Glenduan. Photo / Tim Cuff

NZ Herald

Communities across the country have been left shaken by the damage caused by last week's wild weather. A great deal of hard work and much-needed support starts now.

The effort required to clear slips, stabilise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.