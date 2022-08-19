Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Atmospheric river carries threat of more extreme weather

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

This week the Land of the Long White Cloud slipped, splashed and shivered in an extreme weather event called an atmospheric river.

These waterways of moisture snaking through the atmosphere travel from tropical areas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.