The Herald on Sunday newspaper is 18 years old in October 2022.

EDITORIAL

The Herald on Sunday has gone from strength to strength since first publishing in October 2004. Within three years, it was named Newspaper of the Year at the annual media awards.

Now in its 18th year, New Zealand's best-read Sunday newspaper has a readership that's more than that of its two competitors combined.

So what's changed? This week, the newspaper has a bold new look. Change can be unsettling for some, so let's outline what's happened and why.

Most noticeably, the masthead has undergone a radical shift to run down the lefthand side of the front page. This allows the masthead to be a broadsheet size on a compact paper, emphasising our pride in the brand.

Throughout the newspaper, the font is clearer and more condensed. Headline fonts are bigger, adding impact.

As our lead designer Paul Slater likes to say, navigation is at the heart of the changes. The newspaper had evolved over time to incorporate what were once newspaper-inserted magazines. These incremental adjustments were necessary but left the paper looking a little disjointed. Now we have made it clearer and easier for the reader to get around.

A cover page starts each of the sections, with contents noted. Distinctive colour cues on each page signal what section the reader has landed on - News and Review (blue), Money (Premium gold), Spy (magenta) and Sports (dark green).

Herald on Sunday editor Alanah Eriksen. Photo / Michael Craig

Each section has new columnists as well as the return of favourites. Columnists also get deep, lefthand photo bylines to demonstrate their standing as opinion leaders.

We have a gorgeous new "mood-boosting" lifestyle magazine Reset, edited by Jacqui Loates-Haver, which now incorporates Travel, also with its own cover and dedicated section. OneRoof continues property news and listings.

We have also taken the opportunity to consider the views of our readership - reflecting the diversity and our differences as well as commonalities. New features have also been added, such as Beehive Diaries from our Gallery journalists and Zeitgeist where Vera Alves will explore what the internet is talking about.

We believe it's fitting to makeover and to refresh the look of a newspaper in time for an 18th birthday.

We trust you enjoy our new look and we appreciate your continued support.