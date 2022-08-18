Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Editorial: Ian Foster is All Blacks coach, get behind that

3 minutes to read
Ian Foster remains All Blacks head coach due to the support of the NZ Rugby board. Photo / Photosport

Ian Foster remains All Blacks head coach due to the support of the NZ Rugby board. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Eleven days ago, the NZ Herald said it was time to end Ian Foster's reign as All Blacks coach. A rare decision was made to run that day's strident editorial on the front page

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.