Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: FBI raid adds to heat on Trump whether he's eventually indicted or not

3 minutes to read
Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, last Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / AP

Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, last Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Revelations about top secret, secret, and confidential documents retrieved by the FBI in a raid on Mar-a-Lago have significantly added to Donald Trump's risk of a criminal investigation.

The FBI search was undertaken with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.