Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Sam Uffindell facing months as a silent backbencher

2 minutes to read
National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell talks to the media at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell talks to the media at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

New Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell should have eased his way into politics to become a useful MP for his safe National electorate.

But after taking the by-election on June 18, Uffindell was in office

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.