All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo / Alex Burton, File

EDITORIAL

As far as throws of the die go, All Blacks coach Ian Foster will know this is his last rattle of the cup.

Therefore, the 25-test steward has staked his purse on the No 10 for Sunday morning against the Springboks at the Ellis Park fortress in Johannesburg. Benching twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett might appear either courageous or desperate.

But Foster has shown fortitude in handing the first five-eighths jersey to Richie Mo'unga for the second test. It will be Mo'unga's first test start this year.

Given the form so far, Foster's most likely saviour would be a combative and competitive performance, rather than the type of victory seen at the same venue where New Zealand prevailed by 38-27 to take the 2013 Rugby Championship.

From sin bin rulings to the All Blacks supplying an incorrect team sheet, that nine-try thriller has been hailed as a hall of fame game. That day, Beauden Barrett came off the bench after halftime to score the bonus point try in the 60th minute and clinch the title.

It can be done, then, but 2013 was built on first-half resistance from the front row of Tony Woodcock, Andrew Hore and Charlie Faumuina, and powered by a truly magnificent 80-minute performance from number 8 Kieran Read.

Ten may well be Foster's lucky number but he'll need No 1 through No 8 to lay the cards for his great escape.